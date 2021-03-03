I will not take COVID-19 vaccine before the people - Sajith

March 3, 2021   07:47 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa charges that the COVID-19 vaccination is administered out of priority list order.

Speaking at an event in Dedigama, Premadasa said that the COVID-19 vaccination has now become politicized.

“In other countries, the health sector comes first, then the security services that help the health sector, and then the elderly. With such a classification, there is a certain priority list.”

The Opposition Leader further stated that he will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“How do I jump the queue and get the vaccine? Can I wear clothes and do that? I have shame and fear.

It doesn’t matter if I contract COVID-19, I’m not going to get that vaccine before the people of the country.”

