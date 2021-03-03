One more Covid-19 death reported in Sri Lanka

-

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed one more Covid-19 related death today, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 484.

The victim is a 65-year-old woman from Eravur. She had been transferred from the Batticaloa Teaching Hospital to the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital after being identified as Covid-19 positive.

She had passed away at the Mulleriyawa Base Hospital on March 03 with the cause of death reported as blood poisoning and Covid-19 pneumonia.