Covid-19: another 130 new cases confirmed

-

The Health Ministry reports that another 130 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus bringing the total cases confirmed within the day to 335.

All are close associates of the Peliyagoda Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases reported in the thus far to 84,226.

A total of 3,285 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical treatment while total recoveries has reached 80,437.

Meanwhile the death toll due to the virus stands at 484.