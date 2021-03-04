2016 hit-and-run case: Charges against Patali read out at HC

-

Charges against former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka over the hit-and-run case in 2016 have been read out at the Colombo High Court today (March 04).

The matter was called before Colombo High Court Judge Namal Walalle, Ada Derana correspondent said.

Accordingly, the indictment filed by the Attorney General was read out in the open court during the legal proceeding.

Preliminary objections against the indictment are schedule to be taken up on the 27th of April.

The case was filed over the alleged hit-and-run incident which took place on February 28, 2016, in which the vehicle the former Megapolis and Western Province Development Minister was travelling in collided against a motorcycle in Rajagiriya, causing life-threatening injuries to its rider, Sandeep Sampath Gunawardena.