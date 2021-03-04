Mother attempting murder-suicide survives; 03 children dead

-

A woman from Wattakachchi in Kilinochchi has been reported to have attempted to commit murder-suicide with her three children by jumping into a well.

The neighboring residents have been able to save the mother’s life who had survived by holding on to an aid.

She is currently receiving treatment at the Kilinochchi Hospital.

However, none of the three kids have survived the incident, according to Dharmapuram Police.

The deceased are two girls aged 08 and 05 years and a 02-year-old boy.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the mother had jumped into the well to commit suicide over a family dispute.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support:

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570