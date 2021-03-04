Mother attempting murder-suicide survives; 03 children dead

March 4, 2021   06:06 pm

-

A woman from Wattakachchi in Kilinochchi has been reported to have attempted to commit murder-suicide with her three children by jumping into a well.

The neighboring residents have been able to save the mother’s life who had survived by holding on to an aid.

She is currently receiving treatment at the Kilinochchi Hospital.

However, none of the three kids have survived the incident, according to Dharmapuram Police.

The deceased are two girls aged 08 and 05 years and a 02-year-old boy.

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the mother had jumped into the well to commit suicide over a family dispute.

 

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support: 

- For emergencies contact National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 

- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories