Sri Lanka registers 204 new COVID-positive cases

-

Sri Lanka saw an uptick in its COVID-19 caseload as 204 more persons were tested positive for the virus today (March 04).

Department of Government Information said 200 of them were identified as close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster while the remaining four were detected from the prison cluster.

The new development has pushed the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in the country to 84,430.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 80,836 earlier today with 339 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 3,110 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 484 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.