Four arrested while smuggling crystal meth worth Rs. 6 million

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 04 suspects who attempted to smuggle about 01kg and 21mg of Crystal Methamphetamine (Ice) via sea into the island, during a special operation carried out in the beach area of Urumalai, Talaimannar.

During the operation led by North Central Naval Command, the Navy was able to find about 01kg and 21mg of Crystal Methamphetamine in a dinghy which arrived at the Urumalai beach on 03rd March.

The substance had been in a package concealed in a fishing net. Along with the narcotic drugs 03 suspects and the dinghy were also taken into naval custody. The operation also led to collar another individual who was suspected to have connection with this racketeering.

The street value of the seized narcotics is believed to be around Rs. 6 million, the navy said.

The apprehended suspects were identified as residents of Urumalai, and are between 23 and 33 years of age.

Meanwhile, the accused together with Crystal Methamphetamine and dinghy were handed over to the Talaimannar Police for onward legal action, the release said.