Sri Lanka records 147 more COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka has registered 147 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (March 04), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 351 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 84,577.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 80,836 earlier today, as 399 more patients regained health.

However, 3,257 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 484 at present.