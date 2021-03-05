Prevailing dry weather likely to change from tomorrow

March 5, 2021   08:35 am

Prevailing dry weather conditions are expected to change from tomorrow and there is a high possibility for showers or thunder showers over most parts of the island, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts.

In the meantime, showers or thundershowers may occur in several places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in, Uva and Western provinces during the morning.


Sea areas:

Showers will occur in the   sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Matara via Hambantota.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly to easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and from Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota will   be fairly rough at times. The sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam can be moderate.

