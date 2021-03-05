SJB to support Black Sunday campaign

-

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has decided to support the Black Sunday declared by the Archdiocese of Colombo demanding justice for the victims of 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

In a media release issued today, SJB’s General Secretary MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara said it is regrettable that the recommendations of the Presidential Commission, which was appointed to investigate the carnage and serve justice to the victimized parties, has failed to fulfil the expectations.

He further urged the government to reveal the real ‘masterminds’ who were responsible for the traumatic attack which claimed more than 260 lives.

Archdiocese of Colombo on Monday (March 01) decided to declare a Black Sunday, claiming that they are not satisfied with the report of the PCoI which investigated the coordinated terror attacks.

The Archdiocese which met on February 28 thereby declared the Black Sunday on March 07.

Black Sunday has been announced as a day of protest against the lack of justice for all those who died and were affected by the Easter attacks.