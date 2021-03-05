Easter attacks report presented to Ramanna and Amarapura Mahanayaka Theros

-

The President’s Media Division says that copies of the final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to investigate and inquire into the Easter Sunday attacks have been handed over to the Chief Incumbents of the Ramanna and Amarapura Nikayas (Sects).

The report had been presented to Mahanayake of the Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Aggamaha Panditha Shasthrapathi, Most Venerable Makulewe Wimala Nayake Thero at the Vidyavasa Privena in Minioluwa, Mirigama last evening (04).

Director General, Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat Hariguptha Rohanadheera presented the report to the Acting Mahanayake Thera of the Amarapura Maha Nikaya Ven. Shastrapathi Ganthune Assaji Nayake Thero at the Uggala Purana Viharaya in Ganthuna, Kegalle this morning (05).

On Monday (01), copies of the report had been also presented to the Mahanayaka of the Malwatte Chapter Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thero, the Mahanayaka of the Asgiriya Chapter, Most Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gnarathna Thero and to the Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith.