The Ministry of Health says that another 485 patients who were previously tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and discharged from the hospital within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 81,321.

According to the situation report of Epidemiology Unit, majority of the recoveries were reported from Rambukkana Treatment Centre (40), Yakkala Treatment Centre (40), Warakapola Base Hospital (39), Giriulla Treatment Centre (34) and Lunawa District Hospital (34).

A total of 84,610 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far while 2,800 of them are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus stands at 489.