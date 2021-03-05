Sri Lanka begins burial of Covid-19 victims

-

Sri Lanka on Friday commenced the process of burying Covid-19 victims at Ottamawadi in Batticaloa District, Easter Province.

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed this adding that two bodies of Covid-19 victims have already been buried at the location.

The guidelines for burial of COVID-19 victims were issued by the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday (March 03).

Drafting of guidelines was completed after the committee of experts appointed to examine methods for disposal of COVID victims met on February 27.

Last month, Sri Lanka reversed a controversial mandatory order to cremate the bodies of all those who die of COVID-19.

The Extraordinary Gazette notification allowing the burial of COVID victims was published on February 25, amending the regulations made by the Minister of Health under Sections 2 and 3 of the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance (Chapter 222).