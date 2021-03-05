-

A total of 182 more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka today (March 05) as the confirmed cases count reached 84,792.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 81,321 earlier today with 485 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 2,982 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 489 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.