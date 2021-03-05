Sri Lanka reports four new COVID deaths

-

Four new COVID-related deaths have been confirmed by the Director-General of Health Services today (March 05).

The new development has pushed the total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak to 493.

1. A 39-year-old man from Atala area – He had been transferred to Kandy National Hospital after testing positive for the virus while at Kegalle District Hospital. He passed away today due to severe kidney damages and COVID pneumonia.

2. A 67-year-old man from Colombo 08 area – He was initially under medical care at a private hospital in Colombo and was moved to Homagama Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus. He succumbed to COVID pneumonia, acute diabetes and kidney disease today.

3. An 81-year-old man from Colombo 10 – He was transferred to Homagama Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus at the Colombo National Hospital. He had been suffering from COVID pneumonia, high blood pressure, acute diabetes and heart disease at the time of his death today.

4. An 84-year-old woman from Rajagiriya area – Upon testing positive for novel coronavirus, she was moved from Colombo National Hospital to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital where she died today. The cause of death was recorded as COVID- infection, acute kidney infection, high blood pressure and heart disease.