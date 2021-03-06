One dead, three injured in hit-and-run at Wellawatte

-

An individual has been killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Marine Drive at Wellawatte this morning (March 06) while three others sustained injuries.

As per reports, the vehicle had been driven by a man who was returning from a night club along with another person. It was revealed that both of them were under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The incident has taken place at around 5.45 am this morning, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The car had initially collided with a motorcycle and then proceeded to flee the scene. However, three other persons were also subsequently hit by the vehicle on the run.

The drunk driver and the passenger were later taken into custody by the Wellawatte Police along with the vehicle in question.

Remains of the deceased are currently placed at the Colombo South Teaching Hospital in Kalubowila, DIG Ajith Rohana said further.