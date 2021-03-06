Met. Dept. forecasts showers in parts of the island

-

Showers at times will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 50mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night. Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Western provinces during the morning.

The Met. Department has requested the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Matara via Hambantota.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly to easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and from Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. The sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam can be moderate.

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.