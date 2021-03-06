Nearly a dozen injured as bus overturns at Halpe

-

Nearly 12 persons have sustained injuries after a bus fell off into a paddy field at Halpe area in Bandarawela this morning (March 06).

According to the police, the incident had taken place at around 9.00 am.

As per reports, a Colombo-bound bus which had departed from Badulla had veered off the road and overturned into a paddy field.

The injured passengers have been admitted to Demodara Hospital and Badulla General Hospital.

Ella Police is probing the incident further.