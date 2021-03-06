448 more patients recover from COVID-19

-

Ministry of Health says 448 more patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 were discharged from medical care today (March 06) as they have returned to health.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 81,769.

According to the situation report of Epidemiology Unit, majority of the recoveries were reported from Warakapola Base Hospital (39), Panideniya Treatment Centre (32), Wathupiliwela Treatment Centre (26), Radawana District Hospital (24) and Polgolla Treatment Centre (23).

A total of 84,960 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sri Lanka so far.

As per statistics, 2,698 of them are still receiving treatment at designated hospitals and treatment centres around the country.

Sri Lanka’s death toll due to the virus stands at 493.