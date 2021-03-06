Advisory issued for thundershowers, severe lightning in four provinces

-

The Department of Meteorology on Saturday (March 06) issued an advisory for severe lightning in several parts of the island.

Thereby, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning can be expected at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces until tonight.

In the meantime, fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Meteorology Department has urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.