Advisory issued for thundershowers, severe lightning in four provinces

Advisory issued for thundershowers, severe lightning in four provinces

March 6, 2021   03:58 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology on Saturday (March 06) issued an advisory for severe lightning in several parts of the island.

Thereby, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning can be expected at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Western provinces until tonight.

In the meantime, fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Meteorology Department has urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories