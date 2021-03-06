Confirmed COVID cases in Sri Lanka surpass 85,000

-

Sri Lanka saw an uptick in COVID-19 figures today (March 06), as 190 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

With the new development, total number of COVID infections confirmed in the country now stands at 85,150.

In the meantime, recoveries from the virus reached 81,769 earlier today with 448 patients regaining health.

However, 2,888 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres around the country.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 493 fatalities from the pandemic outbreak.