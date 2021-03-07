More coronavirus cases bring total to 85,336

More coronavirus cases bring total to 85,336

March 6, 2021   11:43 pm

-

Sri Lanka has registered 170 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (March 06), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 360 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 85,336.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 81,769 earlier today, as 448 more patients regained health.

However, 3,074 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 497 at present.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories