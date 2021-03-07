More coronavirus cases bring total to 85,336

-

Sri Lanka has registered 170 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (March 06), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Thereby, Sri Lanka has detected 360 new positive cases of COVID-19 within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 85,336.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 81,769 earlier today, as 448 more patients regained health.

However, 3,074 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 497 at present.