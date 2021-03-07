Rainfall over 75 mm expected

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over most parts of the island after 01.00 pm, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western, and Western provinces.

Few showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, and Western provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Pottuvil. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and from Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota can be fairly rough at times

Temporary strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.