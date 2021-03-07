Operation forging fake documents raided

Operation forging fake documents raided

March 7, 2021   10:43 am

-

Police raided an operation that forges fake documents carried out in a hostel in Habarana, last morning (06).

Reportedly, fake National Identity Cards (NIC), vehicle number plates, revenue licenses, and insurance certificates have been found at the scene in addition to equipment that can forge engine and chassis numbers of vehicles, and fake government stamps.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident. They have been identified as residents of Kurunegala and Divulapitiya.

Police have also seized a car without number plates in their possession.

Further investigations are carried out by the Habarana Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories