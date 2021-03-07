COVAX delivers another batch of COVID-19 vaccine

-

Another batch of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine due to arrive from the World Health Organization (WHO) has been delivered to the island early this morning (March 07).

Accordingly, 264,000 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine arrived on an Emirates charter flight at 12.15 am today.

The vaccine was purchased by UNICEF and made available to Sri Lanka through the COVAX facility of the WHO.

Upon arrival, the stock of vaccines was officially handed over to Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics, and COVID-19 Disease Control.

The vaccine is planned to be administered to people over the age of 60 who fall into the risk category in high-risk areas.

UNICEF will provide 1.44 million doses of vaccines in phases until the end of May 2021, as authorized by the WHO emergency list.