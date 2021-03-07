Final rites of Derana comrade Tharupathi Samarakoon carried out

-

The final rites of Ada Derana staff member, Tharupathi Uvindu Samarakoon, who passed away in a tragic collision, were carried out today (07).

A skilled cameraman, who had gained popularity within the short time he was with us, Tharupathi was 24, at the time of his passing.

He had joined the Derana family in March 2019 and was a camera assistant of the Ada Derana news division.

His untimely passing comes after a company staff transport vehicle met with a collision in the early hours of March 04 at the area of Mawathagama in Kurunegala.

Tharupathi’s remains were brought home to his residence in Galagedara to receive final respects.

The final rites were performed today at the Galagedara Public Cemetery.