Met. Dept. issues severe lightning warning

-

The Natural Hazards Early Warning Center of the Department of Meteorology has issued an Amber advisory for severe lightning.

According to the Department, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places on the island. The risk areas are marked on the map.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western, and Western provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The Department of Meteorology advises that people should:

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

- Avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations, and open water bodies during thunderstorms.

- Avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

- Avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors, and boats, etc.

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines.

- Contact the local disaster management authorities for emergency assistance