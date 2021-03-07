-

Sri Lanka’s COVID-related fatalities crossed the grim milestone of 500 today (March 07) as five more individuals fell victim to the virus infection.

Thereby, total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak in Sri Lanka now stand at 502, the Department of Government Information said.

Details of the deceased are as follows:

01. A 74-year-old man from Pallekele area – He was under medical care at the Kandy National Hospital at the time of his death on March 02. The cause of death was recorded as COVID pneumonia and brain haemorrhage.

02. An 82-year-old man from Nugegoda area –After testing positive for the virus, he was transferred from Colombo South Teaching Hospital to National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) where he passed away today. The cause of death was reported as COVID-19 infection and lung infection.

03. A 72-year-old man from Barawardhana Oya in Kandy District – He died of cancer and COVID-19 infection earlier today while receiving treatment at the Badulla General Hospital.

04. A 77-year-old woman from Matara area – She has passed away on admission to Dambadeniya Base Hospital on February 25. The cause of death was recorded as acute heart disease and COVID-19 infection.

05. A 67-year-old man from Kannaththota area in Kegalle District – He has passed away on December 20, 2020 due to COVID pneumonia. He had been under medical care at the Karawanella Hospital at the time of his death.