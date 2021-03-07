Coronavirus: 337 positive cases in total confirmed today

-

Sri Lanka registered 161 more positive cases of COVID-19 today (March 07) as total novel coronavirus infections reported within the day reached 337.

Department of Government Information says 321 of today’s cases are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster.

The remaining 16 others have been detected from the prison cluster.

New development has pushed the country’s confirmed COVID-19 cases count to 85,673.

According to COVID-19 figures, 3,112 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, total recoveries reported in the country now stand at 82,059.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 502 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.