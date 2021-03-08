Rainfall over 75 mm expected in some areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western, and Western provinces after 1.00 pm, as per the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places, according to the Department.

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, and Western provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night. Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and from Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Hambantota can be fairly rough at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.