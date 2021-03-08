1,158 arrested in 10-hour police operation

March 8, 2021   10:30 am

A total of 1,158 suspects were arrested during a 10-hour operation in the Western Province yesterday (07), police said.

The operation had been carried out between 08.00 am and 06.00 pm yesterday, on the instructions of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon.

Reportedly, 584 persons who had been issued arrest warrants and 44 individuals who are linked to various crimes are among the arrestees.

Among the arrestees, 441 have been arrested over corruption, the Police said.

