Defence Secretary pledges action against tarnishing image of women through social media

The Secretary of Defence General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) pledged that the government will initiate prompt remedial actions on behalf of reputed Sri Lankan women whose good image is tarnished through social media.

Gen. Gunaratne while recalling the inputs of Sri Lankan women in various fields, highlighted the enormous contribution made by the female overseas workforces to the Sri Lankan economy through foreign remittance.



“Their contribution further strengthens not only the economy but also the national security and social security in the same vein”, he added.



The Defence Secretary expressed these remarks while addressing a gathering as the Chief Guest of the inaugural ceremony organized by the Team ‘Hero’ to felicitate the noble service of female Sri Lankan professionals, at the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute in Colombo, yesterday (March 07).

The program had been organized on the sidelines of the International Women’s Day celebrated today (March 08).

The event led by the ‘Women in Management program which is dedicated to the success of women, had been sponsored by the National Lotteries Board.

Veteran female academics in various fields and professionals were present at the inaugural felicitation ceremony.

Meanwhile, the ‘Abhiman Liya’ song was launched to appreciate female Sri Lankan veterans.

The Defence Secretary expressed his gratitude to two youngsters who had composed the unique song with alluring melodies.

Gen. Gunaratne citing the ‘Abhimansala’, the War Hero Wellness Resort, and the hardships sustained by the wives and mothers of disabled war veterans said “The tolerance of such women was immense”.

“I firmly believe that the admiration of the entire nation is with the beloved mothers and wives of the veteran war heroes for enduring such stress and misfortunes during the battle”, he added.

During the speech, he also went on to say the enormous prominence given to the Sri Lankan women even within the long existed patriarchal societal structure.

A segment of female professionals was symbolically presented with plaques culminating the program.

Maha Sanga including Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero, Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana, Military Liaison Officer of the Ministry of Defence Brig. Dinesh Nanayakkara, veteran female academics and professionals, renowned businesswomen, senior female military and police officers, senior artists, and a gathering of distinguished invitees were present at the event.