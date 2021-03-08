Seven more COVID burials carried out at Ottamavadi

-

Seven more bodies of individuals who succumbed to COVID-19 have been buried at the Ottamavadi area in Batticaloa District today (March 08), Commander of Army General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, a total of 31 corpses infected with novel coronavirus have been buried since the policy on mandatory cremation was reversed last month.

On March 05, Sri Lanka began burials of COVID victims at Ottamavadi in Eastern Province.

The guidelines for the burial of COVID-19 victims were issued by the Director-General of Health Services on Wednesday (March 03).

Drafting of guidelines was completed after the committee of experts appointed to examine methods for disposal of COVID victims met on February 27.

In February, Sri Lanka reversed a controversial order which mandated the cremation of bodies of all those who fall victim to COVID-19.

The Extraordinary Gazette notification allowing the burial of COVID victims was published on February 25, amending the regulations made by the Minister of Health under Sections 2 and 3 of the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance (Chapter 222).