False rumours circulating on social media regarding Covid vaccine - Prof. Malavige

Highly inaccurate opinions and information is being spread on social media with regard to vaccination against the coronavirus, according to Prof. Neelika Malavige, Head of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura.

She stated that one of the false rumours being spread are claims linking the vaccine to ‘infertility’. “We can’t even imagine where such a story originated from or who made-up such a tale,” she said speaking to reporters today (08).

Prof. Malavige stated that there is absolutely no truth to these claims and urged the public not to be deceived by them.

She stated that tests are being carried our presently to examine reaction to the vaccine from the Sri Lankan population, with regard to how the antibodies are developing.

Blood samples have been obtained from around 2,000 health sector employees who were vaccinated around one month ago, said Prof. Malavige, adding that the results of the tests carried out so far on them have been positive.