The wife of veteran musician and singer late W. D. Amaradeva, Wimala Amaradeva, has passed away earlier this evening (08).

Mrs. Amaradeva had been receiving treatment at the Cardiology Unit of National Hospital in Colombo, according to family sources.

She had been 86 years old at the time of passing.

Wimala Amaradeva had also contributed to the Sri Lankan folk music industry and stage dramas.