All districts requested to name suitable areas for COVID-19 burial

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena stated that all the district secretaries have been informed to inform them of suitable places to bury bodies of COVID-19.

Dr. Gunwardena says that Iranaitivu was selected as one preliminary step of the process.

He said, “I have been in a very difficult situation for the last few days because I’m constantly asked where the bodies are to be buried. Whether in Iranativu or in Ottamavadi.

District secretaries and other officials have been informed to find a place in their own provinces so that we can bury [the victims] there.”

Meanwhile, a total of 31 corpses infected with novel coronavirus have been buried at the Ottamavadi area in Batticaloa since the policy on mandatory cremation was reversed last month.