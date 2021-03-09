Fairly heavy falls expected in several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over Central, Sabaragamuwa, Northwestern, and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 pm today (09).

Fairly heavy falls of about 50 mm can be expected at some places, according to the Department of Meteorology.

A few showers will also occur in Eastern and Uva provinces in the morning.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, and Western Provinces during the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

SEA AREAS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night. Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Pottuvil.

Winds will be north-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can increase up to 45 kmph in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanthurai via Puttalam and from Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Negombo via Puttalam can be rough at times. The sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Galle can be fairly rough at times.

Temporary strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.