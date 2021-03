-

A DNA test has confirmed the decapitated body of a discovered at the Dam Street in Pettah belongs to the 30-year-old woman from Theppanawa in Kuruwita area, says the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

The decapitated body stuffed in a suitcase was found abandoned at the said location on Monday (March 01).

The investigators decided to carry out a DNA test on as the head of the body was missing.