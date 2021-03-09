PNB officers arrested over drug trafficking further remanded

PNB officers arrested over drug trafficking further remanded

March 9, 2021   11:53 am

-

The 17 suspects including the officers of Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), who were arrested in connection with a drug racket, have been further remanded.

They were produced before the Colombo Magistrate Buddhika Sri Ragala earlier today (March 09).

Accordingly, the suspects were again placed under remand custody until the 23rd of March.

The suspects were taken into custody last year over their alleged links to a racket through which drugs seized by the PNB were sold to drug traffickers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories