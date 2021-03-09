Grade 5, 11 & 13 in Western Province schools to resume from March 15

-

Grade 5, 11 and 13 of all schools in the Western Province will resume academic activities from Monday (March 15), says Education Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris.

In the meantime, academic activities of other grades are expected to resume on the 19th of April after the school vacations, he said further during a press briefing today.

Academic activities for students of all grades in other provinces are expected to begin from the 15th of March.

Further, classes for children who were enrolled for Grade 1 in schools for the year 2021 will meanwhile begin from the 19th of April.