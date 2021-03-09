Steering committee to be appointed to modernize police service

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval to appoint a steering committee to design a project to monitor and implement the overall modernization of the police, prioritizing the renovation of Police Traffic and Road Safety Division.

“Sri Lanka Police is a leading body empowered to ensure the safety and security of the public and to maintain law and order. It also provides multiple services to people across the country,” the Government Information Department said.

Accordingly, it has been identified that the police need to be modernized by changing the existing traditional methods.

The project is expected to go ahead while focusing on making the traffic handling process effective and efficient through modern methods.

Priority should be given to streamlining the work of Police Traffic and Road Safety Division using digitalized solutions to reduce the existing traffic congestion in urban areas, the Government Information Department noted.

Thereby, the proposal submitted by the Minister of Public Security during the recent meeting of Cabinet of Ministers has been given the nod.