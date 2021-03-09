Cabinet nods to setting up a pharmaceutical zone in Horana

-

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal to establish a pharmaceutical zone in Millewa, Horana.

In line with the policies of the new government, State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) is adopting strategic measures to increase its local production of pharmaceuticals. Accordingly, the establishment of pharmaceutical zones in Arabokka in the Hambantota District and Oyamaduwa in the Anuradhapura District has been commenced.

In addition, another pharmaceutical Zone is designed to be established in Millewa, Horana, the Department of Government Information stated.

Orthopedic and neurosurgical equipment, anti-cancer drugs, pills and capsules production and surgical instruments, and internal contact lenses are expected to be manufactured in the proposed pharmaceutical region.

The project is designed to be implemented in two phases. The first phase of the project is scheduled to commence in March 2021 with an estimated investment of Rs. 8 billion.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has already been signed between the State Pharmaceutical Corporation and the Urban Development Authority to allocate 64 acres and 83.3 perches of land in the Millewa area belonging to the Urban Development Authority to establish the proposed Drug Zone.

Accordingly, the Cabinet approved the combined proposal presented by the Prime Minister in his capacity as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development and the Minister of Health to appoint a Steering Committee chaired by Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and comprised the representatives of other relevant Ministries and Institutions to take necessary steps to expedite the implementation of the proposed project.

The Cabinet has also granted its approval to appoint a Project Management Committee headed by the Chairman of the SPC to provide the necessary technical matters to the Steering Committee.

Further, the Cabinet of Ministers has also agreed to appoint ‘Selendiva Investment Company’, a fully state-owned company, as Project Manager to provide pre-and post-contract and financial consulting services.