Fonseka files writ application against recommendations of PCoI on political victimization

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka today filed a writ application seeking the Court of Appeal to revoke the recommendations of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) appointed to probe the alleged incidents of political victimization.

The Attorney General, the Secretary of the PCoI and its three commissioners – Supreme Court Justice (Retired) Upali Abeyratne, Court of Appeal Judge (Retired) Daya Chandrasiri Jayatilake and IGP (Retired) Chandra Fernando have been named as the respondents of the writ application.

According to the petitioner, the recommendations of the report have held him accountable over several complaints probed by the Presidential Commission.

The manner in which the PCoI carried out its investigations is in contrary to the law and its commissioners have acted beyond its mandate, MP Fonseka said further in his petition.



Meanwhile, 40 parliamentarians of SJB including Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasahanded over a petition to the Chief Justice on March 02, seeking an investigation against the panel of PCoI on political victimization.

Certain recommendations in the final report of the Presidential Commission have suggested that the Supreme Court has overlooked its jurisdiction, the SJB members said in its petition, stressing that this is in contempt of court.

According to them, some of the recommendations in the final report of the Presidential Commission have regarded the powers of the Supreme Court with contempt.