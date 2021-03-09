-

Sri Lanka saw an uptick in its COVID-19 caseload as 155 more persons were tested positive for the virus today (March 09).

The new development has pushed the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections in the country to 86,194.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count reached 82,753 earlier today with 240 patients returning to health.

According to statistics, 2,934 active cases are still under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 507 fatalities due to the outbreak of the pandemic.