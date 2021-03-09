Jailer interdicted over Harshanas selfie with Ranjan during prison visit

March 9, 2021   07:21 pm

A prison official has been interdicted over a selfie taken by SJB Parliamentarian Harshana Rajakaruna along with incarcerated MP Ranjan Ramanayake during prison visit.

Commissioner-General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya mentioned this during a media briefing held earlier today (March 09).

On Monday (March 08), MP Rajakaruna visited Ranjan Ramanayake, who is currently detained at the Angunukolapelessa Prison and later posted a selfie they had taken together on his official Facebook account.

Prisons chief said the jailer in question was interdicted for allowing MP Rajakaruna to take his mobile phone into the prison.

He added that MP Rajakaruna had not handed over his mobile phone to the STF personnel who were handling the security arrangements at the entrance.

Members of Parliament are authorized by the Prisons Ordinance to enter a prison under parliamentary privileges, he noted.

