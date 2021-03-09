-

Four new COVID-related fatalities were confirmed today (March 09), says the Director-General of Health Services.

Following the new development, the country’s death toll from the pandemic outbreak has risen to 511.

According to the Department of Government Information, the details of the deceased are as follows:

01. An 81-year-old woman from Uduvil area – She had been under medical care at a private hospital in Colombo when she tested positive for the virus. She was then moved to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) where she passed away today. The cause of death was recorded as blood poisoning, COVID infection and acute diabetes.

02. A 76-year-old man from Horape area – He was transferred from Colombo National Hospital to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) after testing positive for the virus. He passed away on Sunday (March 07) due to acute stroke, COVID infection, acute diabetes and high blood pressure.

03. A 57-year-old man from Akurana area – He was initially receiving treatment at the Kandy National Hospital and was moved to the Theldeniya Base Hospital after testing positive for novel coronavirus. According to reports, he passed away today. The cause of death was reported as COVID pneumonia and kidney failure.

04. A 62-year-old man from Ragama area. After testing positive for COVID-19, he was transferred from National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases in Welisara to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital where he died yesterday (March 08). COVID pneumonia, cancer and acute diabetes were cited as the cause of death.