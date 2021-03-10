Give AG full power to prosecute Easter attack perpetrators, Catholic Bishops urge

March 9, 2021   11:59 pm

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Sri Lanka (CBCSL) has urged the government to take immediate action to implement the recommendations in the report compiled by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry which investigated the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks.

In a special statement issued today (March 09), the CBCSL further appealed to the government that full power be given to the Attorney General to prosecute the perpetrators of Easter attacks.

