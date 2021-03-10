Two arrested in Denagama while transporting 68kg of heroin

-

Two persons have been arrested while transporting 68kg of heroin, says the Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

According to reports, a 38-year-old woman from Kandy and a 32-year-old man from Katana in Negombo were taken into custody in this manner.

The arrest has been made by the officers of the Divisional Crimes Detection Bureau (DCDB) in the area of Denagama in Deiyandara.

The DCDB is carrying out further investigations into the incident, the police spokesperson said further.

He stressed that the Southern part of the country – especially Matara, Midigama and Weligama areas – is becoming a hub of narcotics distribution.