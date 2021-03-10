Students warned against unruly behavior following O/L exam

-

The Department of Examinations has instructed G. C. E. Ordinary Level candidates not to engage in unruly behavior at the examination centers following the exam.

The Ordinary Level Examination for the year 2020 is set to conclude today (March 10).

Issuing a statement, the Department stated that strict action will be taken against under the Examination Act if candidates engage in unruly behavior or damage public property.

Further, measures can be taken to cancel the results of such candidates, emphasized the Department.

Accordingly, superintendents of exam centers have been instructed and Officers-In- Charge at all Police Stations in the country have been informed on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner-General of Examinations Sanath Poojitha stated that the examination of answer scripts will commence after the training sessions.