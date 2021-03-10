Oldest tusker of Kala-Balalu Wewa reserve killed by electric fence

March 10, 2021   11:02 am

A tusker named ‘Revatha’ of the Kala-Balalu Wewa reserve has been electrocuted to death after coming in to contact with an electric fence set up at a maize cultivation in the Aliya Watuna Wewa area.

Nicknamed ‘Adambarakaaraya’ of the reserve, ‘Revatha’ was the oldest tusker of the tusker herd in the Kala-Balalu Wewa reserve.

According to wildlife officials, the deceased tusker had been 50-55 years in age.

There had been no incidents of ‘Revatha’ attacking humans or causing property damage, as per officials.

A team led by Veterinarian Chandana Jayasinghe of the Pandulagama Wildlife Office in Anuradhapura conducted the autopsy.

